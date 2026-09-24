WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has postponed his upcoming appearances in the United Kingdom due to an undisclosed health issue.

Angle had been scheduled to appear for National Wrestling League in Manchester on September 27 before taking part in Inside the Ropes events in London and Glasgow on September 28 and September 29.

Both organizations announced the change on Thursday, with Angle explaining in a video that he is unable to make the trip due to health reasons.

“Due to health reasons, I will not be able to attend the Inside the Ropes shows in the UK this weekend,” Angle said. “I want to apologize to all the fans in Glasgow and London.”

The Inside the Ropes appearances have been rescheduled for February 1 and February 2, 2027. Tickets purchased for the original events will remain valid for the new dates.

“And I just want to say that the shows will be rescheduled in early February next year,” Angle continued. “So if you had a valid ticket for this year’s show, you will have a valid ticket for next year’s show. I will see you there. Oh, it’s true, it’s damn true.”

National Wrestling League also announced that fans who purchased a VIP meet-and-greet with Angle will automatically receive refunds. Additional information regarding general admission tickets will be provided separately.

“Kurt is incredibly upset that he is unable to join us and apologises profusely to the fans who were looking forward to meeting him this weekend,” the promotion stated.

No additional details regarding Angle’s health issue were disclosed.