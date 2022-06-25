On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero discussed his feud with the great Hulk Hogan back in 2002, and their eventual showdown at that year’s King of the Ring pay-per-view. Angle states that the and the Immortal One got along just fine, but that Hogan did have one request from him for the match finish. Check out what that was in the highlights below.

Says Hogan had one request from their match at King of the Ring 2002:

There was something extra that Hogan wanted in there to make sure that he had a gripe in case we were going to continue the program. What he said is, ‘When I get to the ropes, you’re supposed to break free and I grab the ropes and I hold on and you pull me off the ropes, so you should have broken your ankle lock there.’ What he was going to do if we were going to continue on with the storyline between Hogan and I was go back on TV and say, ‘Hey, I got to the ropes and you didn’t break the lock. So, that match was illegitimate.’

How Hogan wanted the gripe in case they decided to extent the feud, so Angle agreed:

Hogan wanted a gripe. He wanted to make sure that people knew that he didn’t really tap out. I was cool, I said, ‘Hogan, whatever you want to do, that’s cool. As long as you tap out in the end, I’m fine with that.’ He did get to the ropes. He hugged them really tight, too. Right before he tapped he said, ‘I got to the ropes, I got to the ropes!’ Did you hear him yelling that.

