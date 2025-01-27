Kurt Angle recently spoke with Great Offshore Sportsbooks for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about never winning a Royal Rumble, how John Cena must win a record 17th title before retiring from WWE, on how he hated Logan Paul’s guts and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he stayed in WWE in his prime, he would have won the Royal Rumble: : “I didn’t win the Royal Rumble. Now, I could have later on in my career, but I only went to WWE for six years. And then I left and went somewhere else for 11. So if I would have stayed, I think I would have ended up winning the Royal Rumble. Because I believe they were going to give me the title multiple times. But because I left early due to my injuries and my painkiller problem, I left early and never found out if I would have gone on to win it”

On how John Cena is “The Greatest of All-Time” and must win record 17th world title: “I’m hoping that he not only gets a retirement tour, but I’m hoping that he gets a title run. John, what he’s been able to do for the business and for the WWE is nothing short of amazing. John has proved himself to be the greatest WWE superstar of all time. And I think he deserves a title run to make sure that he gets that number 17. So he could be the first one in history to be 17 time world champion. I think he deserves that.”

On how Logan Paul is extremely talented but he hated his guts: “He can be the World Champion. That kid is incredibly talented. I’m a big fan of his. I’ll be honest with you. When he was a boxer, I hated his guts. But I get it now. I know what he was doing. He wanted me to hate him. But I love this kid. This kid is so talented. He has picked up on the business quicker than anybody in the history of the business. Including myself. I have a lot of respect for that kid.”

On not wanting to do, and regretting doing the ‘pervent’ storyline: “Vince McMahon turned me into a pervert that was trying to take advantage of Booker T’s wife. Sometimes Vince would come up with these ideas and had people thinking what was going through his mind. It made me queasy. So, it was a very uncomfortable situation. I didn’t want to do it, but I did because Vince wanted me to. So that was the only thing I really regretted about the business was doing stuff like that.”