Kurt Angle looked back on his 2002 match with Rey Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

Angle revealed he needed 14 stitches after taking a hurricanrana in the match because of his knee braces:

“Rey Mysterio, He wears these knee braces, they’re big as hell, they’re underneath his pants. And when he went to do the hurricanrana off the top rope, the brace hit me on top of the head and I grabbed them and rolled through and I ended up getting a scar here about 14 stitches. It was the real deal, man.”

