On the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he recalled Ric Flair telling him not to come to WCW when Angle started his career:

“Somebody did approach me. I’m not sure who it was. Somebody called me and told me that they (WCW) were interested and they heard I was interested in WWE because I had just met with WWE that week. This is the same week right after the Olympics when Vince offered me that multi-million dollar deal. Somebody called me and they said, ‘Hey, if you want advice, call Ric Flair.’ I called Ric Flair because they gave me his number. I said, ‘Ric, how are you doing? It’s Kurt Angle.’ He said, ‘Oh my god. Kurt Angle. I watched you in the Olympics. I really appreciate your wrestling. My son is a wrestler.’ We started talking about wrestling. I said, ‘Would it be smart to go to WCW?’ He said, ‘Hell no. No way. They’re not going to use you right. You go to WWE. Vince will take care of you. Don’t come to WCW. They’re going to bury you.’ Ric was working for WCW at the time, so I thought he either didn’t want me to take his spot, or he was being honest. I think he was being honest.”

