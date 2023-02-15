Back in his rookie year with WWE, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle hit the great Mae Young with an Angle Slam on Monday Night Raw.

The Olympic Hero recalled this iconic moment in a new post on Twitter, where he revealed the conversation he had with Young prior to the segment airing. He writes:

My rookie year…. Mae Young was 81 years old at the time. Before I went out to the ring, she said to me “drill me mother f#cker”. Lol. Mae was insane. Sweet lady though. #RIPMae

Angle had an incredible rookie year and held the WWE European and Intercontinental Championship at the same time. See his tweet below.