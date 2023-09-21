Speaking on a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a wide range of topics including his drug addiction. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

His introduction to painkillers:

“After I broke my neck the second, the first time in WWE, I was introduced to painkillers. When I started taking them, I really liked it. It masked the pain. I couldn’t feel the pain. It kind of gave me an energetic feel. It didn’t make me feel nauseous like it does a lot of people. I was taking one every four to six hours like I was told, but after a while, you build a tolerance and one doesn’t work anymore.”

Doctor shopping for his addiction:

“I had 12 doctors that I was calling. I had 12 different pharmacies because you can’t go to the same pharmacy twice in one month. Then I had a Mexican contact where I got them illegally. So I was getting about 2,700 pills a month. That’s all you think about is, ‘How are you gonna get your drug the next time?’ So I had this calendar and every day it tells me which doctor to contact. So I have all these things set up so I can get what I need. It takes over your life.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)