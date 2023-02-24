Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the challenges of working with Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring 2002.

“You know what, I will tell you this. Hogan when I wrestled him, he was fairly limited. He was in his mid, late 50s and he wasn’t quite the same, but he was still pretty good. I mean, he could still go, and he never complained when I hit him with German suplexes. Of course, I didn’t do as many Germans on Hogan as I would with Chris Benoit, or Rey Mysterio. But you know, Hogan was pretty cool about that.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes