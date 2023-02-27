Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Team Angle that included Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. Here are the highlights:

If Team Angle was losing too much:

“Well, the whole idea for Team Angle was to protect me. These guys started with Team Angle the reason why they came in is to be a buffer for me with the guys I was going to wrestle. So, the main eventers that were going to wrestle me these guys got a rub from them and that was going to build them up so and also the main eventer guys that wrestled Team Angle, Charlie and Shelton, they would end up getting a good win and then it would be more legitimate. So, I think it helped both sides for me personally and for them it elevated them and also it helped with the main eventers that wrestled them.”

His relationship with Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas:

“We were only together when we were at the arenas. Every once and a while I’d travel with them, but I traveled with Brock Lesnar actually. I mean, Brock and I were pretty close back then and we were traveling on the road quite a bit, but every once and awhile I’d go with Charlie and Shelton and we would hangout but for the most part I just met them at the arena and worked with them there.”

Quotes via 411 Mania