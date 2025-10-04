Kurt Angle recently spoke with Kent Brown of the Sports Illustrated digital program ‘The Pin Down’ for an in-depth interview covering all things wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson going out of his way to make him feel included as one of the top-tier WWE Superstars behind-the-scenes, how Mark Kerr, the MMA legend who inspired The Rock’s new film ‘The Smashing Machine’ was at one point his biggest career rival, as well as who he wishes he could have wrestled in WWE that he never got the chance to while an active talent.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On if he could have wrestled anyone that he never got the chance to during his career, who it would be: “Bret Hart, I would have loved to wrestle Bret. I talk about technical matches; he had some of the best, and he’s my kind of style. That’s my kind of guy that I like to work with. I think Bret and I would have had a five-star, incredible match.”

On how Mark Kerr, the MMA legend that is the inspiration for ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie with The Rock, was at one point his biggest rival in amateur wrestling: “Well, Mark was my biggest nemesis. It was really hard to like the guy because he kept beating me. Same with Mark Coleman, who’s also in that movie, Smashing Machine. Those two guys were my biggest enemies when I was wrestling, and I didn’t have a lot of success against them in 1993 and 1994, and I realized why I didn’t. Actually, I quit after 1994. I quit for about five months because I felt sorry for myself. I was like, ‘I’m never going to beat these two guys, so why even try? So I quit for about five months, and then I started watching videos of me wrestling, and I realized what I was doing. I was wrestling their game. I was going toe to toe with them and trying not to create action, but just a game of chess back and forth. You know, he attacks me, I attack him. What I realized is that if I set the tone in the match and I pick up the pace, I’ll get them tired a lot quicker. So I did something called exhaust training, and that’s when you start. That’s when you train till you’re exhausted, and that’s when the training actually begins. It’s almost a form of torture. I learned this from the University of Iowa head wrestling coach, Dan Gable. He taught his wrestlers this. So I started doing that training, and it allowed me to pick up the pace, to go into another gear that nobody else was able to hold up against me. This new gear made me a much better wrestler and more effective. I wasn’t playing chess with those big, strong guys anymore. I was creating the action, and I was getting them tired, and it worked extremely well, because in 1995 I won the world championships, and in 1996 I won the Olympic gold medal. So, those two guys I have the utmost respect for. It’s crazy that I was able to turn it around and beat them, because I had never thought in a million years after 1994 that I’d ever beat them, and I did.”

On Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson always going out of his way to include him as one of the top stars in WWE behind-the-scenes: “The cool thing about him is he was really giving. I was an Olympic gold medalist, it wasn’t like I was a nobody coming into WWE but when you go in there with an ego you’re going to get in trouble very quickly. So I never had that ego and I always felt that these stars that I was going to wrestle like The Rock and Stone Cold, I put them at a higher level above me. But Dwayne always brought me up to that level and said, ‘Hey, you’re with us. You’re up here with us. You’re not down there with the rest.’ He was always very generous with the way he wrestled. He was my first world championship match where I won the world championship. He didn’t have to say yes, but he did. So I’m just very grateful. I think The Rock has done so much for my career and I’m so grateful that he’s in the movie The Smashing Machine, that he played Mark Kerr. It’s all coming back, it’s going full circle and I think that’s really cool that he’s playing my biggest nemesis Mark Kerr.”

