On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about the Hardy Boyz return at WrestleMania 33, and how fireworks, that were supposed to be for his Hall of Fame recognition, went to Matt and Jeff, something the Olympic Hero was pissed off about. Highlights can be found below.

How his fireworks didn’t go off:

Yes, I was pretty pissed off about it too.When I was going out for WrestleMania to be acknowledged as a Hall of Fame inductee, I’m getting ready to go out there and Vince tells me ‘hey listen, we’ve got red, white, and blue fireworks for you. When you go out there point your fingers in the air and we’re going to have the fireworks go off and then we’re going to celebrate your Hall of Fame induction.’ So I go out there and I raise my hands and nothing goes off, no fireworks go off, I lower my hands and raise them again, nothing goes off.

Says Vince McMahon called an audible to give the fireworks to the Hardyz:

I came back from out of the arena to go backstage and I said ‘Vince what happened?’ He said ‘Well, unfortunately, the Hardy Boyz were winning the Tag Team Titles tonight and every World Title match has fireworks but theirs. So I called an audible and I stole yours and I’m giving them to the Hardyz because they’re on the segment after you.’ The Hardyz got the red, white, and blue fireworks, the bastards stole them from me.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)