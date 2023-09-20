Kurt Angle made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled a conversation he had with Vince McMahon when he returned to WWE in 2017 about how the WWE Chairman wanted to live to 120 and would never give up WWE.

The latter has changed as he agreed to a merger with the UFC after Endeavor acquired WWE.

“I love the guy. He’s always treated me right. I never had a problem with Vince. I’m glad he got the money he got. I never thought he would sell the company. I thought you would have to pry it from his cold dead hands. I thought he would keep the company forever. He put his heart and soul into it. No one works harder than he does. He’s a machine. You know what he told me when I came back to WWE? He said, ‘I’m going to have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I’m 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I plan on living until I’m 120. I’m never letting the company go. I’m always going to work here. They’re going to have to pry it from my cold dead hands.’ That’s what keeps him going. That’s why I’m a little, not nervous, but what’s he going to do now? His life is wrestling.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)