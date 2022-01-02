WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently participated in a Q&A session on AdFreeShows where the Olympic Hero reflected on working with the Shield back in 2017 at the company’s TLC pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was smiling big because he was marking out:

“Yeah, I was marking out I was a fanboy. I was with The Shield up in the crowd and I’m like, ‘Holy shit. This is great. I’m actually part of The Shield tonight.’ I was all smiles even all the way in the ring. It’s just so much fun.”

How he has a lot of respect for each member of The Shield:

“You know, those guys, I’ve had a lot of respect for them over the years and the success they had was unparalleled. They’re one of the best factions in the history of wrestling, and to be a part of that one night was just a huge honor.”

