Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Taz doing commentary for TNA Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

On working with the Dudley Boyz:

“They were fun to work with, and surprisingly, they were good singles wrestlers, too. That’s some great matches with both of them, especially D-von. D-von was a little more technical than Bubba, but Bubba was also really good in the ring. Bubba was an incredible athlete for his size. He’s a much better athlete than Bubba. Yes.”

On Taz doing commentary for TNA:

“It was huge. When he signed with TNA, it was huge news. I know a lot of fans were excited. Taz is a really good commentator. I mean, he’s almost as good of a commentator as he was a wrestler and Taz is a legend. I mean, even though he didn’t get a real opportunity in WWE, he was such a huge name that he became mainstream. So it was really good. It was a great addition to the company.”

