On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls wrestling Cody Rhodes several times on the indies, where he eventually put him over:

Oh, I love wrestling with Cody Rhodes. I actually wrestled him three separate times when I left TNA and I was doing the independent circuits for about a year and Cody was great. I knew he was good but I didn’t know he was that good and what I did, I decided to — we had three matches so I beat him once, he beat me once and then we had the rubber match and I felt because he had a bigger career ahead of him and I’m nearing the end of my career, I said, ‘You know what Cody? Let me just do the job for you, let you go over and continue on with your career because I’m nearing the end of my career’ and that’s what legends are supposed to do. They’re supposed to make other wrestlers before they retire.

On filling in for Roman Reigns at TLC 2017:

Johnny Laurinatis. He told me, ‘Get ready because you’re gonna be wrestling with The Shield. You’re gonna replace Roman Reigns and you’re gonna wrestle in the main event at TLC’ [Kurt laughed]. I was like, ‘Well I’m not ready Johnny but I guess I’ll go.’

