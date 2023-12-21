Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his run as WWE Champion in late 2000. Here are the highlights:

On Brian Gritwirtz writing his promos in 2000:

“Brian Gewirtz wrote all my material, and he did a fantastic job, especially at this point in my career when I. When I became the world champion, that’s when he let a lot of shit fly, and I was really on fire.”

On how WWE booked him in 2000:

“It kind of made me into a really shitty heel. Where I was, I didn’t get a lot of offense. Yeah. And I’ll talk about that later on in the podcast. But it was, it was one of those things where Vince thought, he has the credibility of an Olympic gold medalist. So we can, kind of have him, not shine as much as he should. So he figured with my credentials, I’d be able to lose here and there or get pinned and in a non-title match or a tag match, and I’d be okay. So they’re trying to make other wrestlers while I was champion.”

On why WWE booked him as a weak heel during this time:

“I didn’t like it, but Vince wanted me to do that. And like I said before, he just felt that I had so many credentials going into the company that I could do that kind of stuff and get away with it, but you can’t do that stuff forever. And eventually, he changed it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.