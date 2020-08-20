Kurt Angle Reflects On Classic WWE Monday Night Raw Segment: “One Of My Favorite Moments”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to comment on the 19-year anniversary of the famous “MilkOMania” angle from Monday Night Raw, where the Olympic Hero sprayed the Alliance faction led by then world champion, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Angle writes, “19 years ago today, “MilkOMania” ran wild on Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Alliance, when I drove a milk truck into the Monday Night Raw set in Sacramento. One of my favorite moments as a WWE Superstar.”

19 years ago today, “MilkOMania” ran wild on Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Alliance, when I drove a milk truck into the Monday Night Raw set in Sacramento. One of my favorite moments as a WWE Superstar. #itstrue #milkomania #alliance #wwe #wcw pic.twitter.com/hccaISpR8m — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 20, 2020

Watch the full segment below.