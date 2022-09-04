During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle reflected on appearing on last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Here are the highlights:

Arriving at the venue:

“They had a limo pick me up at my house which was really cool to take me down there to the event. We immediately went to rehearsal. Triple H was the head of rehearsals. He was telling me what to do, how to do it, and what to say. There were also other producers. (Rockstar) Spud was also one of the producers. The writer was Ryan Ward, and I thought he did a great job.”

Seeing Triple H:

“I haven’t seen him in so long, and to see him in his new position, he’s doing really well with it. It’s very comfortable. He hired a big team underneath him to take care of everything that he needs taken care of, kind of like the way Vince did it because Vince ran everything, but he had people reporting to him. Triple H had to set up his own team the same way Vince did who he was comfortable with. Obviously, he hired Road Dog, part of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels took a step up in the company, so you know, he’s got his boys there, and I think that’s great because they all have great chemistry together.”

Reconnecting with Edge and Rey Mysterio for a backstage segment:

“Seeing Edge and Rey, especially those two, I mean guys that I was in the company with back in 2000, 2005, it was a lot of fun to reminisce about the past and what we were doing that night. I did a really cool funny pre-tape with Edge and Rey Mysterio where Edge got me again with the poster boards on the back that said, ‘You still suck.’ It was a lot of fun. You know, we reenacted that from 2002, 20 years later. It was actually Edge’s idea and it was a great idea.”

