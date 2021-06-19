Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how Steve Austin was wary of working with him after seeing his steel cage match with Chris Benoit on a 2001 episode of WWE Raw.

“The german [suplex] spot was the most dangerous spot we did in that match,” Angle said. “That’s the toughest one to take, off the top rope backward. The chances you’re going to land on your head, probably 99% of the time you’re going to land on your head. Taking a chance moves that you do that you don’t know if you’re going to get injured or not. Chris and I had to prove a point that night, we were upcoming talent, [Stone Cold Steve] Austin was out there watching the match, we were trying to impress Austin. I think we went way too far because we actually scared him away.

“We were trying to show him we wanted to work with him and he’s like these guys are crazy bastards, I’m not going to work with them. He even said that later on down the line, we threw everything and the kitchen sink into that match. Chris and I were crazy that night and his flying headbutt off the top, my moonsault, they all could’ve been finishes. Fortunately we went a little bit further, nobody got hurt but the match turned out to be incredible. It didn’t appeal to [Austin] to want to work with us, we had to earn his respect back eventually another way.”