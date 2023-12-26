Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the Kurt Angle Invitational. Here are the highlights:

On the Angle Invitational, where if someone beat him, they got his Olympic gold medal:

“The writers came up with it, and the reason why they did that is they wanted me to stay healthy. I was a little banged up and they wanted to give me a little time off. And also, they wanted me to get more heat. Because when I’m wrestling these guys, and I’m beating them up, I’m celebrating my Olympic win after I just beat this kid. Unknown name. And it gave me heat. Every time I won these matches, the fans would boo, and, you know, if they would have ever won, I think the fans would have gone crazy if one of these guys would have beaten me. Whether he was from that hometown or not, they would say he was from there.”

On who came up with security for his gold medal:

“It was a heat magnet to have security for my gold medal. And for me, it was awesome. I love that I embellished it. I thought it was awesome. So I kind of like amped it up a bit, but I was really excited about this because I knew it would draw a lot of heat. I’ve had my gold medal since I started. Did I ever have security before that? So all of a sudden, I have security, and now I’m an asshole.”

