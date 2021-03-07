During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about wrestling in ECW in 2006 before he departed from WWE.

Here is what he had to say:

“When Vince decided to start ECW, he came to me and said, ‘Hey, I want you to be the face of this new company that I’m starting.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ He said, ‘ECW. We’re going to ramp it up and I want you to be the face, but I’m going to tell you this. You’re going to work in smaller arenas and make less money.’ I said, ‘Why would I want to do that?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll take care of you’ What he did is, I would do the house shows and the TVs and then the PPVs and Vince would triple my pay so that I would get the same money as I would if I were on RAW or SmackDown. He would triple my PPV buy pay to make up for the TV and house shows, the money I made there. He did promise that and he did go through with it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co