WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced the release of a brand new custom sneaker designed by him and Garrixonstudo, which the former world champion states is meant to resemble his Olympic and pro-wrestling career.

Angle writes on Twitter, “I teamed up with @Garrixonstudo to make these incredible one of a kind sneakers that resemble my Olympic and Pro Wrestling careers…available for a limited time and only available in the US at the moment.” In the video he adds,”I decided to create a sneaker to show my appreciation to all the fans over the years. Oh it’s true…it’s damn true.”

I teamed up with @Garrixonstudo to make these incredible one of a kind sneakers that resemble my Olympic and Pro Wrestling careers…available for a limited time and only available in the US at the moment. Order your sneakers now at https://t.co/hH6RQHlvhw #itstrue #olympics #wwe pic.twitter.com/8jlJYdJdTL — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 26, 2021

The sneaker are currently selling for $225.00 and can be purchased here.