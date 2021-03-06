WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has released the following video on his personal Twitter account where the Olympic Hero is seen getting back in his gear and lacing up his famous red wrestling boots. The vignette ends with a “To Be Continued…”cliffhanger, with many wondering what the former WWE champion was hinting at.

Angle has been one of the many superstars teased as the big signing for AEW, which is set to be revealed at tomorrow’s Revolution pay per view. Angle had previously revealed photos showing him to be in tremendous shape, as well as the recent release of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast on AdFreeShows. Is Angle playing spoiler for tomorrow’s big surprise, or could he be duping us for fun?

Check out the video below.