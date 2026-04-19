Kurt Angle is reacting to what could be the end of an era for Brock Lesnar.

Following Lesnar’s loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday night, speculation immediately began swirling about “The Beast Incarnate” calling it a career. The match itself was brief, with Femi making a statement in his WrestleMania debut by scoring a decisive victory over the former WWE Champion.

After the bout, Lesnar added fuel to the rumors by leaving his gloves and boots in the ring, a symbolic gesture long associated with retirement in the wrestling world. WWE commentary also acknowledged the moment, noting that it could signal the end of Lesnar’s in-ring run.

Shortly after the match, Lesnar’s longtime friend and former rival Kurt Angle took to social media to share a heartfelt message.

“Love you my brother,” Angle wrote. “There will only be one like you.”

Angle didn’t stop there, adding another line that further pointed toward the possibility of Lesnar stepping away for good.

“Enjoy retirement Brock.”

A simple message, but one that says a lot.

Angle and Lesnar share a deep history, most notably headlining WrestleMania 19 in a classic encounter that saw Lesnar defeat Angle to capture the WWE Championship — a match that remains one of the most memorable of both men’s careers. Angle’s post included a photo of the post-match moment they shared on that memorable evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.