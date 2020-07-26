Kurt Angle Remembers Gold Medal Victory On 24-Year Anniversary, Says He’s Still Proud To Be An American

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter early this evening and reminisced about winning a gold medal at the Olympics 24-years ago today. The multi-time world champion later comments on the scary state of affairs the United States is currently enduring, but ends by stating that he’s still proud to be an American.

24 years ago, I represented my country in the 1996 Olympics. I proudly won a gold medal. It would forever change my life. I was so proud to be American. With the necessary changes this country needs today, and there are many… I’m still proud to be an American.

A fan would later joking ask Angle how his neck was that day, to which he replied, “Broken” with a smiley face. Check it out below.

