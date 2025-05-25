A clip recently circulated on TikTok from an episode of the “Legion of Skanks” podcast featuring ECW legend The Sandman. In the interview, Sandman revisited the controversial “crucifixion angle” that took place during ECW’s High Incident event in October 1996.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in attendance that night, exploring a potential working relationship with ECW. However, after witnessing the angle involving Sandman and Raven’s Nest, Angle reportedly left the building and ultimately distanced himself from the promotion.

In the resurfaced podcast clip, The Sandman criticized Angle’s decision to walk away, calling him a “p*ssy” for how he reacted to the segment.

Angle didn’t hold back in his response, taking to the comment section to fire back at Sandman directly. He wrote,

“If Sandman has a problem with me then do something about it. You p*ssy.”

The decades-old incident clearly still sparks strong opinions — and the back-and-forth suggests that tensions between the two wrestling veterans haven’t entirely cooled.