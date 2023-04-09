Kurt Angle is still in shock that WWE and UFC may be joining together following Endeavor’s merger with WWE.

The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he recalled the two company’s being at odds with each other prior due to them technically being competition to one another.

It’s crazy. One group owns both companies now. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy because when you were wrestling, you weren’t allowed to dabble with UFC. When you were with the UFC, you weren’t allowed to dabble with WWE. If you did, they would turn you down because Dana White did not want anybody under contract to WWE that was in UFC.

Angle later adds that UFC and WWE can promote one another at events, which he considers a good thing.

So they felt they were competing, even though, honestly, they were not competing. One’s fighting and one’s sports entertainment, but for some reason, now, they’re together, which is crazy. You know what? They can help each other out, though. They could promote each other. It might be good.

