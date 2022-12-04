Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for.

“Brock called me and he’s not in the WWE. He said, ‘Listen, man, can you get me in TNA?’ I probably shouldn’t even be saying this stuff but you know what? Brock doesn’t care. He said, ‘Hey, what are you making’, and I told him what I was making. He said, ‘If you can get me that, I’ll come.’ I approached TNA and they said, ‘No, we’re not gonna give him that kind of money.’ So it was amazing because I think that TNA at the time, I think they were at the top of their budget where they couldn’t give any more money out. You know, I was making a lot of money, Sting was making a good bit of money, and then you had a bunch of guys on the roster. TNA, you know, the Carter family funded it for a long time and then TNA started making their own money, but it just wasn’t enough to bring in another guy for seven figures a year. I just don’t think they were capable of doing that.”

