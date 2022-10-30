On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle podcast, Kurt Angle looked back at his WWE in-ring return in 2017, which saw the Olympic Hero team up with Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose at the time) and Seth Rollins to defeat Kane, The Bar, Miz and Braun Strowman at the company’s TLC pay per view. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the matchup below.

Says he went into the match with a torn muscle in his quad:

Yes [I was wondering how my body would hold up at TLC 2017]. When I was G.M. for six months, didn’t do anything, nothing in the ring. No cardio work. I also had a torn muscle in my quad and I was nursing that. So I went into there with an injury and also not sure of how my conditioning was gonna be and when I went in there, it wasn’t too bad. I was able to protect my leg and I actually did pretty well in the match. I didn’t do anything crazy. You know, Vince McMahon told me specifically, ‘You’re not jumping off of anything and diving through a table. You just do what you do.’ So I knew I didn’t have to do that stuff anymore so it was pretty cool.

How Vince McMahon was quite proud of how the match came off:

Vince [McMahon] loved it, he absolutely loved it [TLC match with Kurt, Seth Rollins & Jon Moxley]. He was excited about it. He gave us all a hug, he said, ‘Great job. You guys nailed it tonight. Thank you. They did [give me something a little extra pay-wise]. I got paid handsomely for that match.

