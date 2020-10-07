WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with PW Insider to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he’s gotten himself back into shape so he can transition into an acting career. Highlights are below.

How he got himself back into shape and is beginning a transition into acting:

I got myself back in shape, been talking to Hollywood producers and stuff about doing some movies. I got a couple of movies coming up next year so just transitioning from wrestling to acting, and I also have my supplement company Physically Fit Nutrition that I’m sure we’ll talk about later on but other than that I’m spending time with the family, it’s pretty cool. I mean I haven’t been home this much in gosh, you know, 25 years, so it’s kind of nice being with your family every day.

His day to day activities outside of wrestling: