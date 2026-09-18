Kurt Angle has revealed his picks for a modern-day version of the Main Event Mafia.

The legendary TNA faction featured a number of major names across its two runs, including Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Scott Steiner, Samoa Joe and Magnus.

During a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Angle was asked to assemble a new Main Event Mafia using active wrestlers from any promotion. He selected Roman Reigns, Gunther, Kenny Omega and CM Punk, explaining what each star would bring to the group.

“Oh, man, I’d have to pick four members. I would say Roman Reigns, definitely. Gunther, because you need the muscle. You need the goon.”

He then went on to name two more members, with one coming from AEW.

“I would also say Kenny Omega because you’re going to need the athleticism,” he continued. “I’d also go with CM Punk because you need the attitude. That would be my dream Main Event Mafia.”

Despite the star power of his hypothetical lineup, Angle admitted he still isn’t sure it could top the original incarnation of the faction.

“I don’t know if I’d like it better than the version of the faction we had. I mean, I teamed up with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Booker T, and Sting teaming up. That was pretty legendary.”

What about that new group?

“But that new group, maybe it’s good,” Angle said. “Maybe it’s good.”