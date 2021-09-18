WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Instagram this week and revealed what his “Tap Out List” would look like, if he still had one.

The list, inspired by Arya’s kill list on Game of Thrones, includes 7 wrestlers Angle never got the chance to tap out during his career now that he is retired from in-ring action. The list includes WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bryan Danielson, AEW TNT Champion Miro, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Seth Rollins.

Angle captioned the photo with, “IF…… Kurt Angle had a TAP OUT LIST. #itstrue”

Angle has worked multi-man matches with Rollins and Danielson in the past, but he’s never faced anyone on the list in singles action.

You can see Angle’s full post below:

