Kurt Angle talked about his time as the SmackDown General Manager during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

Angle became the GM after WrestleMania 20 in 2004 due to him breaking his neck again.

“To be honest with you, what happened was I broke my neck again. Vince McMahon was tired of me breaking my neck and he didn’t want the fans to know about it, so he pretended I injured my knee and I was in a wheelchair,” he said. “I was so disappointed and angry with myself that a lot of promos I was projecting to the talent was anger directed toward me. So there were a lot of angry promos I was doing. But that was a real emotion because I was letting myself down. I kept injuring my neck and I was really disappointed and confused. I was lashing out at other people even though not in real life, but on screen, the emotion that I was showing was very real. I was supposed to be this angry GM and I was.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription