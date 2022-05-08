On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show former world champion Kurt Angle spoke on a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including what legends he wishes he could have formed a tag team with during his prime, and the faction he wishes he could create with Gable Steveson and Chad Gable. Highlights are below.

Would have loved to team up with Shawn Michaels or Eddie Guerrero:

“That is really tough. I would say, Shawn Michaels or Eddie Guerrero. And you know what, they were both part of really great tag teams in their careers and I would’ve loved being a part of one with those two.”

Says he would love to manage a faction with Gable Steveson and Chad Gable:

“I know, man, I wanted to manage them and it just wasn’t in the cards, unfortunately. You know what I’d like to do? I’d like to manage the Olympians… When Gable Steveson starts his career, he and Chad Gable, that would be the new Team Angle. I would love to do that. That’s what they would be called, The Gables. You got to have Otis in there.”

