On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his love of rock and roll music, specifically the classic band KISS, and how he once pitched an idea in WWE that would have seen him and Chris Jericho form their own band on television. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he pitched an idea in WWE where he and Chris Jericho would be in a band:

“Nope. I never played in a band. I would play in a studio at my house. I’d play music and I would drum to it. I always wanted to do a band. I actually came up with the idea in WWE with Chris Jericho. I wanted to start a band in WWE and make some songs and have WWE produce it.”

How he grew up a huge KISS fan:

“I love KISS. I grew up with KISS. Peter Criss was my favourite drummer. I actually took drums because of Peter Criss and I took lessons for 20 years, and I became really good because I wanted to be Peter Criss. I finally got to meet him at a Comic-Con a couple of years ago, and I was elated. I was so excited. I’m like, ‘Peter Criss, could you take a picture with me?’ He’s like, ‘Kurt Angle, relax. I know who you are I want to take a picture with you as well, so let’s do it together. It was really cool because I was like, ‘Peter Criss knows who I am? Holy crap!’ I was so excited, man. It was the coolest thing in the world knowing that this guy knew me.”

