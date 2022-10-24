Kurt Angle said he had received an offer from AEW boss Tony Khan to wrestle for the company during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

Angle revealed the hefty price tag he wanted to make a reality – 10 matches for $3 million. Angle retired from in-ring action in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 and lost to Baron Corbin.

“It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription