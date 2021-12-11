On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he was originally slotted to become the first ever WWE Undisputed champion, but the decision to crown Chris Jericho was made by Chairman Vince McMahon a week before the show. Check out the Olympic Hero’s recollection of that event below.

Says he was originally slotted to become the first Undisputed champion in WWE:

“Well, the first thing was, you know, the week before the pay per view, I was still supposed to be Undisputed Champion. Vince McMahon had me pinned as the Undisputed Champion and wanted me to win the two titles. Vince came to me at the week prior to the pay-per-view and said ‘Listen, is it okay if I give it to Jericho ’cause I want to start pushing Jericho and I think this would be great for him.”

How Angle reacted when Vince changed his mind:

“I said ‘No Vince, you should do that. I think Jericho needs it and it’s a great opportunity for him.’ So I was supposed to win the Undisputed Championship but Vince McMahon changed it at the last second and gave it to Jericho.”

