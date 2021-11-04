Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his stalking angle of Booker T’s wife, Sharmell in WWE.

“I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMahon) is kind of a ribber. He’ll do stuff to mess with you a little bit and shove it in your face. I think that he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women, white, black, hispanic, it doesn’t matter. My wife is half Hispanic and half Italian. I think Vince thought I had this fetish for black women and he thought it would be a funny program. I was not comfortable by any means. I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell. To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife, it was the worst angle I have ever done. It was the worst storyline I’ve ever done. I did it anyway because I’ve always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it.”

Angle also discussed the pairing of Booker T and Sharmell on television, which he was a big fan of.

“They were incredible. Very entertaining. Sharmell never missed a spot. She was on all the time. She had great timing. Booker T is one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever got in the ring with. Those two together are unstoppable.”

