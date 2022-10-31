On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic Hero discussed his 2015 showdown with Bobby Lashley in TNA, and why the matchup made him want to keep competing and no longer consider retirement. Angle states that he felt a boost in confidence after the win, later adding that the moment is one of the top five in his career. Highlights from the show can be found below.

Calls his victory over Bobby Lashley in TNA one of the top five moments in his career:

That title win was one of my top five moments and I’ll tell you why…I was in my late 40s and I didn’t know if I was still in my prime. This match was a great test for me. Bobby Lashley was in his prime, I’m near the end of my career, I’m wrestling for the World Title, and I beat him. We had a great match.

How he had considered retirement prior to that match:

It gave me the confidence to continue to move on. Because at this point in time, I was actually considering retirement. But after beating Bobby and having that great match with him, I knew I wasn’t done wrestling. So that match had a huge impact on my career and it’s one of my top five moments.

