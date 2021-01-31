WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his classic WrestleMania 21 showdown against Shawn Michaels on the premiere episode of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast, which is apart of Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows patreon. The Olympic Hero would reveal that the match against the Heartbreak Kid would be one of the biggest paydays he ever received in WWE. Hear his thoughts below.

It was not, but it was one of my highest paydays. My match with Shawn Michaels was my biggest payday, at WrestleMania 21. I think because it was a featured match and it was Shawn and myself. No title on the line, so we weren’t main eventing, but it was a dream match and I think that that’s the reason why Vince paid me more for that match than any of the other matches. You know I main evented WrestleMania 19, sort of WrestleMania 20 because I was in a World Title match and WrestleMania 22 which I was in a World Title match, but they weren’t on last, very last. But I made the same money on all three of those main events. But Shawn’s match I made a little bit more.