On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about the 2006 New Year’s Revolution pay-per-view, where John Cena successfully defended the WWE title against Angle, Kane, Carlito, Chris Masters, and Shawn Michaels in the Elimination Chamber.

Angle was the first to be eliminated in the matchup and revealed that he won a game of paper, rock, scissors, which allowed him to not have to be in the match too long. Highlights are below.

Says he won a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, and was eliminated first:

The reason I got eliminated early is that I won paper rock scissors. We had a competition, because John Cena was the [WWE] Champion [and] he was going to retain the title in the Elimination Chamber so the other five of us decided everybody wanted to get eliminated early.

How no one wanted to last long because they knew Cena was going to retain:

They didn’t want to last the whole match because they weren’t gonna win, and I won paper, rock, scissors so I got eliminated first. That doesn’t happen very often, but we did it that night.

