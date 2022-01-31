WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has confirmed that he is returning to TV.

It was recently reported that WWE had talks about bringing Angle back to TV in an on-screen role, and there was some speculation that the run would begin at the Royal Rumble, but he did not appear. Now Angle revealed on his latest podcast episode that WWE recently contacted him about returning to TV “for the next month or so.”

Angle revealed the news when “The Kurt Angle Show” co-host Paul Bromwell asked him about a phone call he received in the last week.

“Yes, I did [receive a phone call], from the WWE” Angle said. “And they want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. And I’m really excited about it. So, we’ll see what’s in store for me.”

The podcast episode was released on Sunday, but recorded before The Rumble. WWE brought Angle to St. Louis for the big event, but he was never used. Angle reportedly filmed content for Peacock/WWE Network while in town, including an episode of Table For 3.

Angle has not wrestled since losing his retirement match to Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Angle made a few special appearances on TV after that, and worked as a WWE Producer for several months before being released from that role on April 15, 2020.

You can click here for what Angle had to say earlier this month about his in-ring future and the physical shape he was in.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.