Kurt Angle has suffered a broken neck on multiple occasions, but one of those cases was due to a chair shot from Brock Lesnar.

The Olympic Hero spoke about this incident on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he recounts a night in 2003 when he and Chris Benoit were hit with chair shots from The Beast, with each having a different result. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Says Benoit also took a chair shot from Brock, but he told him to swing it sideways to lessen the impact on the neck:

Well, what happened was Brock Lesnar hit me over the head with a chair, and he brought it. I mean, when I tell you he brought it, he really brought it. The thing is, me and Chris Benoit both got hit with a chair by Brock that night. Chris, before the match started, he told Brock, ‘Hey, swing sideways on my head because I had surgery on my neck, and I don’t want you to come over straight over the top.’

Says because he forgot to tell Brock, which led to an overhead shot and him breaking his neck again:

I didn’t tell Brock. So he hits Benoit sideways, and Benoit’s neck is okay. “He goes over the top and hits me right on top of my head as hard as he could, and I broke — three broken vertebrae. I had bone chips in my neck, and I had two discs that slid into my spinal cord. So I kind of messed myself up again. This is the third time I broke my neck.

