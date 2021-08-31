WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to discuss the offers he received to work for AEW, and how President Tony Khan has been very nice to him during the process. Highlights from the Olympic Hero’s interview can be found below.

Says AEW offered him a few contracts but he turned them all down:

“Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there.”

Breaks down what the offers were:

“At this particular time, I can’t do it……the first offer, they wanted me to have many matches. The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”