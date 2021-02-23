On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about working with Baron Corbin in his final matchup at WrestleMania 35, and how professional the young Corbin was during their encounter. Highlights can be found below.

Says Baron Corbin was very professional during their Mania matchup:

He was great, very professional, very kind, respectful. He was cool with doing whatever I wanted to do. He didn’t care if I kicked his ass the whole match and he snuck a victory, he was just happy to be in the ring with me. I thought that was really cool. I like the kid a lot, I was glad to do the honours for him. He’s very likeable, he’s a good kid. Very smart and knows the business. The cool thing is he’s available [right now] if and when they’re going to need him. They’re going to need him eve.

How relieved he was once the matchup was over:

I was relieved it was over. I was a bit sad, felt a little guilty about being relieved. I never felt that way about a match before, I always did my best and I was very hard on myself all the time. This time I was very easy on myself. As long as you get through it alive you’ll be fine. My mindset before that was I don’t care if I died, as long as I have a great match. I felt guilty about that, I got a little emotional with the crowd. It was the last time I was going to hear the ‘You Suck’ chants. It was a difficult situation for me. I was very emotional that night, my wife knew that something was bothering me and it was accepting that I was retired and not putting on the performance I wanted for my retirement. That was really hard.

How he was given a standing ovation in gorilla afterwards:

It was cool. Vince brought all the talent into Gorilla, a lot of them and some of the producers and they all gave me a standing ovation which was really cool. I didn’t deserve a standing ovation but I guess my career deserved it, not that match that night. Vince came up and hugged me, I’ve always been close with Vince. We’ve always had a father-son relationship. He treated me like [he was my] father too, he scolded me when I needed to be scolded, and he rewarded me when I needed to be rewarded. He also has the ability to have you learn lessons, he can be very hard on you and it’s usually because you deserve it. Him saying that he was proud of me and congratulations on your retirement, it meant a lot to me.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)