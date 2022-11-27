On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about the work of current AEW superstar Bryan Danielson, a man he reveals was one of his ultimate dream matches but was never able to happen due to how his personal career played out. Angle adds that Danielson was right behind Bret Hart in his pecking order of dream matches. Highlights are below.

On really wanting to face Bryan Danielson:

Oh, yeah. Daniel Bryan, he’s one of my top three wrestlers that I wish I would have been able to face before I retired. You know, Bret Hart is one of them. Daniel Bryan’s the other.

How Danielson was right behind Bret Hart:

[As for another dream opponent], I’m leaving it open because there are so many other great talents. He’s actually my top two. He’s actually the second person behind Bret Hart that I always wanted to wrestle, but never could.

