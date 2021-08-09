During a Q&A session of his podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on his decision to work for TNA. Hear is what he had to say on the subject:

“Well, it was an adjustment, you know, wrestling in front of a smaller crowd. It was a bit tough. You are spoiled when you are in WWE, you have sold out shows everywhere. TNA was a much smaller company, but it was a great smaller company. They did great ratings on Spike TV. We were doing 2 million viewers a week, we had a good little run. So, I don’t regret my decision, but it was difficult at the beginning to adjust to it.”

