Kurt Angle is interested in appearing in a film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Olympic Hero revealed this tidbit during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. When asked by his co-host whether he’s ever attempted to speak with top MCU executive Kevin Feige, the former world champion had this to say.

I’ve tried many times. It’s not that easy. I ended up getting [Kevin Feige’s] contact information. I reached out to him and told him that I’d be interested in doing a Marvel movie, and he actually responded to me, but nothing ever came of it.

Despite not being used Angle getting to speak with Feige is a pretty big deal. He later tells his co-host that he got Feige’s number from his nephew-in-law Jon Bernthal.

I got it from my nephew-in-law, Jon Bernthal. He actually gave me his contact information. So I talked to him, but unfortunately, nothing has occurred since then.

Angle is not new to acting. He appeared in the 2011 sports drama Warrior, which featured Joel Edgerton and Tom Hardy in the leading roles.

On this same episode of the Kurt Angle Show Angle revealed that a documentary about his career will premiere on Peacock this summer. You can read about that here.

