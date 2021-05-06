On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on his first departure from WWE back in 2006, where the Olympic Hero reveals that due to his lingering injuries and addiction to painkillers he was in a state of turmoil, and displaying erratic behavior, which included leaving Chairman Vince McMahon threatening voicemails. Hear the former WWE champion’s full thoughts below.

Says he was in bad shape physically and mentally in 2006 which led to his departure from WWE:

I was in bad shape. I had a lot of injuries. At one particular time, I had the neck injury, the shoulder, the abdominal; I had a torn abdominal muscle, a groin muscle, a hamstring. This is all at the same time. I was in really bad shape. And the painkiller problem wasn’t getting any better. So, I was in a state of turmoil, and even my relationship with Vince started dwindling, and it was getting more erratic. I was, you know, calling him, leaving him messages with threats. Just, I felt out of control, I was at a bad point in my life. I just couldn’t keep myself together, that’s the main reason I left WWE in 2006. I just couldn’t keep my body together. My hamstring, my groin, my abdominal, shoulder, neck, everything was just -I was falling apart.

How he was lashing out at Vince and would leave him threatening voicemails:

I started lashing out at Vince, and Vince was ignoring me, which made me even angrier. I would leave him threatening messages on his answer machine, on his cell phone. It just got so far out of control, you know, eventually, I had to go to Vince and say, listen, we need to have a talk.

How he showed Vince a gruesome injury he had around his groin area:

And you know, we had a talk, and it was probably in June or July in 2006. I told him, you know, I just came from an event, and I went to a meeting, and I pulled my pants down; it was a production meeting, Vince was in the front, and everybody else was in the back. And I walked in between them, and I pulled my pants down to my ankles, and I showed Vince my groin, and it was all black and blue. I mean, my penis, everything was black, from the injury. It was an abdominal tear and a groin tear, and a hamstring tear, all three at the same time, and all the blood just rushed to my legs and my groin, and I said, ‘We need to talk.’ And he said, ‘Well, let’s go to my office.’ I said, ‘No, I need to meet you up at the headquarters this week. So, I want you to set me up a flight and bring me up because we need to have a personal discussion of what’s going on. And so that’s when I decided that I’m most likely going to leave the company.

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)