WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Paradox Of Sports about a wide range of topics, which included the Olympic Hero naming some of his favorite parts of AEW, and giving fans an update on his health. Highlights from the interview are below.

Gives an update on his health:

“I’m hanging in there. My knees, my back, and my neck are hurting pretty badly. I have good days and bad days. But at 52 years of age, wrestling for over 40 years, I’d say I’m doing pretty good for what I’ve done.”

What he likes about AEW currently:

“I like the fact that they’re making noise. They’ve signed a bunch of great wrestlers. Chris Jericho is at the helm. He’s an incredible athlete, one of the best that has ever done it. They have some really talented guys. They even took some guys from WWE that got released. The good thing about it is there are two big companies going right now. That’s good for the wrestlers. That gives them options and gives them jobs to look for. It’s actually a good thing to have two companies instead of one.”

